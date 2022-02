Siemens and Nexii develop new-generation charging concept

Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the USA has unveiled a sustainable, EV charging concept structure. Developed in collaboration with Nexii Building Solutions, the new-gen system is designed for charging high-demand applications at scale.

The VersiCharge XL concept enables electrification of new or existing parking lots and building structures quickly and efficiently via a modular, scalable design. The solution has now been installed at Siemens’ research and development hub for electrical products and e-mobility solutions in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

The charging system leverages proven power distribution technologies used at locations such as data centers and industrial facilities and houses them in an above-ground, enclosed, low-carbon structure. This ensures minimal disruption to existing parking lots and reduces on-site construction waste and environmental impact.

“The massive growth of electric mobility requires an easy and rapid expansion of a reliable and sustainable charging infrastructure,” said Markus Mildner, CEO for e-mobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “This concept shows how Siemens and its partners are working on new, innovative ideas to help support this growth in the US market.”