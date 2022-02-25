Siemens and Nexii develop new-generation charging concept

Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the USA has unveiled a sustainable, EV charging concept structure. Developed in collaboration with Nexii Building Solutions, the new-gen system is designed for charging high-demand applications at scale.

The VersiCharge XL concept enables electrification of new or existing parking lots and building structures quickly and efficiently via a modular, scalable design. The solution has now been installed at Siemens’ research and development hub for electrical products and e-mobility solutions in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.

The charging system leverages proven power distribution technologies used at locations such as data centers and industrial facilities and houses them in an above-ground, enclosed, low-carbon structure. This ensures minimal disruption to existing parking lots and reduces on-site construction waste and environmental impact.

“The massive growth of electric mobility requires an easy and rapid expansion of a reliable and sustainable charging infrastructure,” said Markus Mildner, CEO for e-mobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “This concept shows how Siemens and its partners are working on new, innovative ideas to help support this growth in the US market.”