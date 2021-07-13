Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Schaeffler starts 2-in-1 e-axle production in China
Electric Powertrain Technologies

Schaeffler starts 2-in-1 e-axle production in China

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Automotive supplier Schaeffler has initiated production of 2-in-1 electric axles at its production plant in Taicang, China. The 2-in-1 electric axle integrates a reduction transmission and electric motor into one compact unit.

Designed to offer outstanding torque density of the transmission, Schaeffler promises that the 2-in-1 system will deliver high power density, system efficiency, and superior acoustic behavior. A modular design ensures that the system can be used for various vehicle applications.

The first Chinese car model equipped with the Schaeffler 2-in-1 electric axle is expected to be unveiled in the near future. Following market launch in China, the e-axle will also be deployed by a European automotive manufacturer.

“Schaeffler is striving to become a leader of innovation in electric mobility. The volume production of our 2-in-1 electric axles has strengthened our position in this market,” said Dr Jochen Schröder, president, e-mobility, Schaeffler.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Sam joined the UKi Media & Events automotive team in 2017, having recently graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in journalism. For the newest addition to the editorial team, stepping into the assistant editor position signalled the start of a career in the subject he studied. Now deputy editor for Professional MotorSport World and Engine + Powertrain Technology International, Sam writes content for both of the magazines and websites.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.