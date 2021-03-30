Schaeffler expands electrification solutions for commercial vehicles

Automotive supplier Schaeffler is to expand its range of powertrain electrification solutions for commercial vehicles as it seeks to meet increasingly stringent climate and sustainability targets, alongside further CO 2 restrictions.

“The commercial vehicle sector is facing major challenges,” commented Matthias Zink, CEO of automotive technologies at Schaeffler. “We are bringing our considerable systems expertise in the field of commercial vehicles to shape how the world moves. The fact that we won two major contracts recently shows that we are on track to being a preferred technology partner for our customers in this sector.”

Having secured a volume production order for a large subcontractor in the commercial vehicle sector, Schaeffler will begin supplying 800V electric motors in 2023 to be used in battery-powered vehicles, capable of delivering an output of 180kW and 950Nm of torque. The motor also features rod wave winding, a technology that provides increased power density and makes integration easier.

Alongside the electric motors, the company has secured a production order for hybrid modules. These will feature a highly efficient P1 architecture and will enable recovery of braking energy, which will be used to power onboard systems such as exhaust gas aftertreatment to reduce NO x and CO 2 emissions from vehicle fleets. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

Jochen Schröder, president of the company’s e-mobility business division, explained, “We have positioned our electric mobility business very effectively. Schaeffler offers solutions for all powertrain electrification options, from 48V hybrid to plug-in hybrid to full electric. All development and production of our components and systems can take place in-house, which puts us in an ideal position to partner our customers in these diverse markets.”