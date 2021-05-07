Saietta and Padmini VNA partner for electric motor sales to Indian market

The Saietta Group, a manufacturer of axial flux technology (AFT) electric motors, has announced a partnership agreement with Padmini VNA, an Indian Tier 1 automotive supplier.

As part of the agreement, the duo is to develop new opportunities within the rapidly expanding electric two-wheel market in India. Padmini brings to the collaboration its vast customer base that consists of several Indian two-wheeler OEMs such as the Hero MotorCorp, TVS, Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Padmini as we introduce our axial-flux motor technology to the strategically important Indian market,” commented Wicher Kist, chief executive officer at Saietta. “The Indian two-, three-and four-wheel mobility market is at an important crossroads. It’s time for the democratization of zero-emissions mobility in India, starting with their most popular form of mobility – motorbikes and scooters.”

Kist continued, “Our axial-flux technology offers a winning combination of class leading performance at the price required for the Indian market and is exceptionally durable and robust. This makes the AFT electric motors the go-to zero-emissions powertrain for 100cc+ motorbikes, which is the next sector that will go electric in India. We were introduced to Padmini VNA by the UK government’s Department of International Trade and, from that moment onward, we knew we had found the right partner.”

Having been established in 1991, Padmini specialize in the advancement and innovation of emissions-reduction technologies and has gradually grown into a leading Indian Tier 1 automotive supplier, providing components for many OEMs across the globe.

Commenting on the partnership, Kabir Bhandari, managing director and founder of Padmini, said, “We are super excited to bring our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and with the Saietta AFT motors we intend to develop an affordable and scalable ecosystem that will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.”

With Saietta AFT electric motors providing low-cost, low-voltage performance and durable characteristics, they are a perfect candidate for the ever-increasing zero emissions motorbike and scooter market in India. The AFT powertrain is capable of delivering the power and torque required by 100cc+ two-wheelers at 48V to 120V.

With a liquid cooling system, the powertrain is able to output a higher continuous power when compared with air-cooled e-motors being operated in the country’s hot temperatures. The fully sealed nature of the AFT motor also means that with minimal maintenance, it is capable of withstanding a wide range of weather elements.

Within the two-wheel sector alone, 21 million units were sold in 2019, with further growth expected in coming years. Expansion of the sector is expected as the Indian government puts an increased focus on zero-emissions mobility in crowded cities, following a study that showed the country to have six of the 10 most polluted cities in the world, with New Delhi the most polluted capital city in the world.

Due to the flexibility and modularity of Saietta’s AFT motors, they are also able to be used as a sustainable mobility solution for three- and four-wheel transportation, including trucks and buses.

An interview with Saietta CEO Wicher Kist, can be found here.