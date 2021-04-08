Romeo Power to supply Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF electric truck batteries

US-based battery developer Romeo Power has signed a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR, which is responsible for the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates, to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems (BMS) for the company’s battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

Under the agreement, Romeo Power will act as battery supplier for Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the United States and Canada through 2025. Production is anticipated to begin after 2021.

“Romeo Power is very pleased to extend its relationship with PACCAR through our new long-term supply agreement,” said Lionel Selwood Jr, CEO of Romeo Power. “PACCAR will continue to be a great partner for Romeo Power as we work to achieve our shared goals of reducing emissions with safe, energy-efficient technology solutions. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with PACCAR to deliver leading-edge energy technology solutions that provide our customers with the extended range, safety and reliability they need to succeed.”

“PACCAR is committed to industry-leading quality and innovation,” added Darrin Siver, PACCAR SVP. “Romeo Power’s battery technology solutions will enable PACCAR to deliver state-of-the-art transportation solutions that enhance customers’ operations and environmental impact. We are pleased to enter into a long-term supply agreement with Romeo Power as they are paving the way for cost-effective electrification within the commercial vehicle sector.”