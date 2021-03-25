Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Rimac to open UK R&D office

Rimac Automobili is to open a research and development office at the Warwick Enterprise Park in Warwick, UK. With plans to employ 30 people at the site by 2021, Rimac hopes the facility will enable close collaboration between the UK automotive industry and the company’s Croatian headquarters.

“While Croatia will always be our home, we have decided to take the opportunity to gather a small team in the UK, where the automotive industry has a long history and great expertise,” explained Mate Rimac, founder and CEO, Rimac.

Backed by German OEM Porsche, Rimac is expanding rapidly and will begin series production of its flagship vehicle, the C_Two, later in the year. Designed, engineered and built in-house, the C_Two is limited to 150 units.

“We are of the strong opinion that British engineers are world-class in the field of electrification and future of mobility,” added Mate. “While we are starting with a small office, we might expand significantly in the years to come, working on Rimac’s future projects, while closely collaborating with our team of engineers, designers and technicians back in Croatia.”

