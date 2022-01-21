Rimac Technology becomes standalone technology business

The Rimac Group has made Rimac Technology its own entity. The Rimac Group, which became fully operational as an umbrella company on January 1, 2022, incorporates the standalone technology business and Bugatti Rimac.

In its new format, Rimac Technology – 100% owned by Rimac Group – will look to continue and expand its current activities in the engineering, development, production and supply of high-performance battery systems, electric drive units, electronic systems and user interface components.

Having previously delivered components for several niche volume projects, Rimac Technology is planning to ramp up production capacity to manufacture tens of thousands of high-performance systems per year by 2024 and then further ramp up volume to hundreds of thousands, with products ranging from small hybrid battery systems to full rolling chassis.

Mate Rimac, The Rimac Group CEO, said, “If we go back to the very beginning of the Rimac Automobili business in 2009, the dream for me was to build my own electric hypercar. With Nevera we believe we’ve achieved that dream. But Nevera isn’t just a standalone project, it’s a showcase of what Rimac Technology can do free from the costs or volume restraints of a large-scale manufacturer.

“The products of Rimac Technology, while being on the cutting edge of performance, also need to be extremely cost competitive and producible at huge scales, while those issues are secondary for the hypercar business. This new structure will enable each company of the Rimac Group to flourish to their full potential, while still sharing the synergies between them – for example using our own hypercars as testbeds for new technology before we offer it to other OEMs.”