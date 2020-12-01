Ricardo partners with Orient Technology on BMS development

UK-based powertrain development specialist Ricardo and Singapore-headquartered Orient Technology are to develop a next-generation battery management system for use with the latter’s energy storage systems.

According to Ricardo, Orient Technology will leverage its expertise in the incorporation of advanced battery state and parameter prediction, which will be based on Ricardo-developed condition monitoring, modeling and control algorithms that have been proved robust across different cell chemistries and in challenging applications.

“The automotive industry has over the past five years invested more than US$10bn in developing Li-ion technology to meet safety, performance, durability and warranty targets,” commented Ricardo Asia president Gary Tan. “Ricardo’s extensive experience in the development of energy storage enables the company to offer expert assistance in bringing forward further battery system innovations. We are also able to deploy our virtual engineering toolset to this challenge, which enables rapid design, simulation and analysis of a wide range of battery design concepts. We are proud to partner Orient Technology and look forward to supporting the development of its next-generation energy storage system.”

Jonathan Colim, project manager at Orient Technology, added, “We have a team of highly experienced engineers specializing in battery pack design, but we also value the ability to utilize the expertise, knowledge and technical know-how of leading international partners such as Ricardo. This will further help Orient Technology deliver the speed and ingenuity to meet even the most stringent requirement from our global customers. This project is just the beginning and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration between both companies.”