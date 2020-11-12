REE and Iochpe-Maxion partner for EV platform development

Electric platform developer REE Automotive (REE) and Iochpe-Maxion, a producer of automotive structural components, have formed a partnership to co-develop and manufacture an exclusive wheel design and chassis solution for REE’s corner modules and electric vehicle platform.

The REEcorner EV concept integrates all drivetrain, powertrain, suspension and steering components into the support structure for the wheel, enabling the creation of the REEboard, a completely flat and modular electric chassis. The company states that by incorporating Maxion’s wheel and chassis design and advanced materials experience into its system integration process, the electric vehicle platform will weigh less and have more free space for alternative propulsion sources.

“Partnering with Maxion was the clear choice for us given its advanced technical capabilities and global presence,” said Tali Miller Levin, vice president, Corporate Development, REE. “We are delighted to add Maxion to our exclusive production network of top Tier 1 partners, which fortifies the market leadership of REE by leveraging Maxion’s existing wheel and chassis capabilities for our REEboard production demands.”

Head of Maxion Advanced Technologies and global director, Innovation and Corporate Venturing Dr Saul Reichman added, “Our work with REE to innovate a new type of wheel and chassis creates the opportunity to further diversify both our product portfolio and customer base.

“Since the inauguration last year of Maxion Advanced Technologies, an innovation initiative searching for adjacent and disruptive automotive-related new business opportunities, our team has been actively seeking innovative endeavors where we can apply our wheel and chassis expertise to new mobility EV applications.”