PSA launches modular EV platform

PSA Group has stated its intent to launch EVs across the C and D segments, including sedans and SUV models from 2023 onward, all of which will be based on a new modular electric vehicle platform, the eVMP.

The group says that the eVMP will form the basis of vehicles with 60-100 kWh of battery capacity and features an optimized architecture that exploits the entire sub-floor for the battery. PSA claims that by being able to package 50kWh/meter of battery capacity within the wheelbase, it sets a benchmark in the electric vehicle market and means its vehicles will offer an all-electric range of 400-650km (250 to 400 miles) (WLTP cycle) depending on the body type. It also notes that hybrid versions of vehicles based on the platform will be available in certain markets.

According to the group, considerable emphasis has been placed on ensuring the platform is cost-effective to produce, specifically through a modular approach to the construction, and not by relying on as yet undeveloped technology. For example, some current production sub-assemblies and battery modules will be employed, while existing production equipment will also be used where possible.

Nicolas Morel, R&D director at Groupe PSA, said, “With this eVMP platform, Groupe PSA once again demonstrates its ability to innovate by developing for its customers state-of-the-art and affordable technologies thanks to the frugality that has enabled a significant reduction in R&D and industrial investments. This global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are perfectly respectful of the environment, meeting the changing expectations of our customers and guaranteeing driving pleasure and safety on board, values that are the basis of the Group’s reputation today.”