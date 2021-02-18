Proterra selected as battery supplier for Volta Zero

Battery manufacturer Proterra has been selected by commercial vehicle builder Volta as the battery supplier for the 16-metric-ton, fully electric Volta Zero.

Following the signing of the contract, Volta Trucks says it has now completed the sourcing of its electric powertrain, with Volta Zero vehicles expected to start customer trials later in 2021.

The battery is stated to provide a range of 200km from a single charge, ample for vehicles that will operate in mostly slow moving and stop-and-start urban traffic situations.

It features liquid thermal conditioning, and passive and active safety features to adhere to functional safety standards such as ISO 26262. Over 10 years the battery is expected to deliver a total of 4,000 recharge cycles without significant degradation.

“I’m delighted to welcome Proterra – a world-class innovative engineering partner – to the supply chain for the Volta Zero,” said Rob Fowler, chief executive officer of Volta Trucks.

“When talking to our extensive group of customers, vehicle range is uppermost in their minds as it sits at the heart of the vehicle’s ability to deliver for them. It was therefore imperative that we work with an industry leader to ensure the quality, longevity and safe performance of the battery. Proterra’s cutting-edge but well-proven battery technology perfectly delivers all of this for us and our customers.”