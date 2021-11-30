PPES and Nexeon to advance silicon materials for EV batteries

The tie-up between PPES (Prime Planet Energy & Solutions), a merger of Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, and Nexeon, which is developing advanced silicon materials for lithium-ion batteries, has been extended in order to commercialize the technology in e-mobility applications.

“We are very pleased to confirm our working arrangement with our prestigious partners,” said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. “The complementary skills of the teams are an important asset, enabling us to address some of the most pressing problems in e-mobility.”

Nexeon and PPES set up a joint development agreement in January 2021. Research carried out by the two has highlighted the potential of Nexeon’s silicon material to increase the energy density of Li-ion batteries.

PPES believes silicon materials are an important key component for new battery designs. The two experts are exploring the material and investigating its behavior in assembled batteries, all the while linking that in with their knowledge in manufacturing and development.

“We are keen to renew our JDA, which is proving very productive in creating solutions to real-world problems,” said Hiroyuki Akita, general manager at PPES. “We recognize that high-performance batteries are key to the advancement of electric and hybrid vehicles and their contribution to sustainable mobility.”

Ultimately, the joint agreement will enable PPES and Nexeon to venture into new opportunities with automotive manufacturers.