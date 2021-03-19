Porsche begins silicon-anode battery research

Porsche has begun research into the use of silicon anodes within batteries to increase energy density and fast charging capability. Set to be produced in a European production chain, the newly developed batteries will be used in limited production and integrated into the company’s high-performance vehicles and within its customer motorsport sector.

The OEM says the switch from graphite to silicon anodes is necessary to meet the demands placed on the cell systems by performance vehicles. Alongside the anode change, new electrolytes and additives will enable the batteries to operate at temperatures above 75°C. Porsche says the research will also improve volume and power cells.

“The battery cell is the combustion chamber of tomorrow. Our electrified high-performance sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology,” commented Oliver Blume, chairman of the Porsche executive board. “To meet these demands, Porsche needs special high-performance cells. Silicon has big potential.”

In tandem with its silicon anode battery research, Porsche is planning to open fast-charging stations along major European roads. The manufacturer intends to place between six and 12 charging points at each station, with a charging capacity of 350kW plus. Porsche says the locations will provide high-quality, brand-appropriate charging and strengthen the Ionity high-power charging station network.