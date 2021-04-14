Polestar reveals powertrain options for latest Polestar 2 model

Polestar has announced that its Polestar 2 model range will expand to three variants, consisting of two new powertrains and two further types of battery packs.

Three powertrains are now available for the Polestar 2, including the existing 300kW (413ps) dual motor setup outputting 660Nm of torque teamed with a 78kWh battery pack. A further two front-mounted single motor variants both with 330Nm are to be made available featuring a 170kW (231ps) motor with the same long-range battery, or a 165kW (224ps) motor working in tandem with a smaller standard range 64kWh battery.

The three motors boast ranges of up to 298 miles for the 300kW version, up to 335 miles for the 170kW, and 273 miles for the 165kW electric motor.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO at Polestar, said, “2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum. We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”