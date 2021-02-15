Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Partnership between ODOS and Eatron to offer battery management systems

IoT (Internet of Things) cloud platform developer ODOS, and Eatron, which develops AI-powered BMS and analytics software, are to partner on a collaborative project that will see both companies offering intelligent battery analytics to a range of OEMs.

With the automotive sector moving toward an electrified future, the companies state that demand for connected intelligent software is growing at a considerable rate. One of the main challenges faced by EV manufacturers is pressure to improve battery utilization, while also reducing charging times, without running into issues with warranty claims for OEMs.

According to the two companies, the partnership will seek to integrate an intelligent BMS with cloud analytics, to provide insight into factors such as in-field battery state, and also give users enhanced diagnostics capabilities, which should reduce manufacturer warranty costs.

