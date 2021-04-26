Oxis Energy promises delivery of solid-state lithium sulfur cells by autumn

UK-based battery developer Oxis Energy says it will deploy solid-state lithium sulfur (Li-S) cell and battery systems to its clients and partners worldwide by autumn 2021, for use in trials, proof of concept and demonstrator battery systems for the aviation, marine, defense and heavy electric vehicles (HEV) sectors.

Oxis says that it has been collaborating with European manufacturers on the development of solid-state Li-S technology for almost four years. As a result of a technological breakthrough three years ago, the company filed nine new families of patents to protect both quasi and solid-state intellectual property rights.

The company notes that the identical manufacturing process to conventional Li-S and Li-ion makes delivery of the batteries achievable by late autumn 2021. The first-generation quasi solid-state Li-S cell at 450Wh/kg specific energy, with an energy density of 550Wh/L will be delivered by summer 2022. A target of 550Wh/kg, 700Wh/L has already been set for autumn 2023.

The above key performance indicators have been agreed commercially between Oxis and Sanyo Trading of Japan to meet customer requirements for the Japanese market. The cell capacity will range from 10-20Ah. Independently of the above, Oxis has set forecast targets of 600Wh/kg and 900Wh/L to be achieved by 2026.

Huw Hampson Jones, CEO at Oxis Energy, said, “With immediate effect, existing clients have been informed that all new programs will use Oxis solid-state Li-S cell technology. Based on our US client base, we know that aircraft manufacturers welcome the move from conventional to solid-state Li-S. Oxis Li-S cell technology is inherently safer than Li-ion, as sulfur acts as a passivation of the lithium metal. Oxis has perfected mechanisms whereby greater levels of safety and longevity are achieved as we move toward rollout of quasi solid-state Li-S in 2021/2022. In 2020, Oxis successfully powered an all-electric US aircraft, meeting client and Federal Aviation Authority requirements.”

The company highlights that the attraction of its cells for vehicle markets is that, on average, the battery systems are up to 60% lighter than conventional Li-ion battery systems. The company will aim to commercialize the mass production of the chemical composition of its cells at its Welsh Plant in Port Talbot, UK. The cells will then be mass-produced at its cell manufacturing plant in Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Nordika Pharmaceutical of São Paulo has already commenced the design work at the factory with completion expected in the autumn. Commissioning is expected in 2023. Unlike Li-ion, the cells chemistry manufactured by Oxis does not contain cobalt, manganese, nickel or copper.