North Carolina chosen by Toyota for US battery factory

Toyota is to establish a US battery manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the facility named Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

When it comes online in 2025, TBMNC will have four production lines each capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles — with the intention to expand to at least six production lines and a combined total supply of up to 1,200,000 vehicles per year. The US$1.29bn investment made by Toyota and Toyota Tsusho is partially funded from a total investment of approximately US$3.4bn previously announced in October and is expected to create 1,750 new jobs in the area.

“The future of mobility is electrification and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal location to make that future a reality,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business. Today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Tar Heel state as we embark on our journey to achieve carbon neutrality and provide mobility for all.”

In determining the location for the new plant, Toyota says it was interested in renewable energy availability as well as support from local stakeholders, including governments, utilities, partners, and others. Candidates for the site were narrowed down based on these requirements and Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was selected based on it meeting and exceeding these needs.