NMi invests in EV charging test equipment

The Netherlands Measurement Institute (NMi) is investing in new testing capabilities for EV charging systems. The Institute notes that with an estimated 55 million chargers needed across China, the EU plus the UK, and the USA by 2030, consistent standards are required to ensure they are safe and reliable.

Meanwhile, the market for fast-charging DC systems is also growing apace. While many EV charging systems currently use a MID-certified electricity meter as a basis for measuring electrical energy delivered, no real overall standards exist. That, however, is about to change.

In the EU, Germany took initial steps toward standardization with the introduction of a new technical document for EV charging systems last autumn — Elektromobilität – Messsysteme für Ladeeinrichtungen. Later this summer broader international controls also come into place with the publication of the IEC’s standards for DC meters (62053-41). NMi says its investment addresses a growing call for expertise in this space.

“EV charging system manufacturers have approached us for some time now, in search of clarity and guidance on certification aspects,” said Henri Schouten, technical partner at NMi. “With this investment, we have strengthened our position to help manufacturers better negotiate the evolving regulatory landscape and get their EV-charging solutions tested and certified for market use.”

NMi adds that it is enhancing its proficiency with the addition of professional expertise, implementation of the German VDE Anwendungsregel for EV Charging Systems AR-E 2418-3-100, the new IEC 62053-41, and the acquisition of a diverse mix of highly precise analytical equipment for AC and DC chargers, as well as DC electricity meters.

Sebastian Ewert from Tier 1 supplier Mahle stated, “NMi recently tested our new EV Charging System, type chargeBIG series. Due to their fast and very competent testing services, we managed to obtain a German national Type Approval and we’re about to sell our products on the German market.”