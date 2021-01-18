Nissan’s European debut for e-Power technology

The new Nissan Qashqai will now be available to the European market with a range-extender EV powertrain (dubbed e-Power) as well as a conventional mild hybrid.

Nissan says its aim is to reach 50% electrified sales in Europe by 2023, and it hopes that the new range-extender variant of the Qashqai will meet the demands of European drivers. Available in both two- and four-wheel-drive options, the Qashqai’s electric motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual or Xtronic CVT transmission.

Marco Fioravanti, vice president of product planning at Nissan Automotive Europe, said, “Customers rightly demand more efficient vehicles, but they also want an enjoyable driving experience. Electric vehicles have the highest satisfaction for driving sensations and customers love the instant torque and continuous acceleration they deliver. By adopting 100% electric motor drive with e-Power on the new electrified Qashqai, customers can enjoy the benefits of EV driving, without the consideration of range or access to charging infrastructure.”

The e-Power electrified powertrain comprises a high-output battery, a petrol combustion engine with variable compression ratio, a power generator, an inverter and a 140kW electric motor. The IC engine is used solely as a generator and to meet European consumer demands, and Nissan says the e-Power installation has been upgraded from a previously installed 1.2-liter to a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

David Moss, region senior vice president of research and development for Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, commented, “The e-Power system offers the best transition technology between ICE and EV, allowing users to enjoy exhilarating EV driving sensations and impressive efficiency at an affordable price point. We’re really looking forward to customers experiencing the thrill of the new Qashqai’s superior electrified driving performance – it’s a perfect expression of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

Three driving modes feature on e-Power variants: Standard, Sport and Eco. In Standard mode, acceleration and lift-off regeneration are set to simulate that of a conventional combustion-engine vehicle. Sport mode provides improvements to acceleration response times by way of a reduced engine-off scenario, and Eco saves fuel by optimizing battery management.