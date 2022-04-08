Nissan reveals solid-state prototype facility

Auto manufacturer Nissan has unveiled details of its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery cells, which the company aims to bring to market in 2028. The facility, located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, will be the main development location for the company’s solid-state battery technology.

Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D at Nissan, said, “Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries.

“The knowledge gained from our experience supports the development of all-solid-state batteries and we’ve accumulated important elemental technologies. Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries.”

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan aims to launch an EV with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by FY 2028. It plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in FY 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility. Nissan believes all-solid-state battery costs can be reduced to US$75/kWh by FY 2028 and to US$65/kWh thereafter, placing EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.