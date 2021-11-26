Nio and Shell team up on charging and battery swap infrastructure

Chinese EV manufacturer Nio has entered a strategic partnership with Shell to further the latter’s involvement in electric vehicle and energy industries globally.

“This cooperation demonstrates Shell’s determination to accelerate the energy transition and its commitment to contribute to sustainable development globally,” said William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of Nio. “We believe that the cooperation between Nio and Shell will bring better services and experiences to electric vehicle users worldwide.”

As part the agreement, Nio and Shell will construct and operate battery charging and swapping facilities. This includes a plan to install 100 battery swapping stations in China by 2025 and construct and operate pilot stations in Europe from 2022. Shell’s charging network in Europe will also become available to Nio users.

Nio and Shell will also explore further collaboration opportunities in battery asset management, fleet management, membership systems, home charging services, advanced battery charging and swapping technology development, and the construction of charging facilities in China.

István Kapitány, global executive vice president of Shell Mobility, said, “Decarbonization is a global challenge that requires broad-reaching, multi-faceted global solutions. This is the most exciting aspect of our new partnership with Nio — the breadth of the collaboration and the value we can offer our EV customers both in Europe and in China. Together, we’ll be working to improve every element of the EV experience. This means we’ll offer Shell Recharge high-speed charging at Nio locations and make battery swapping available at convenient Shell locations. We will also be offering Nio customers our best home and business charging solutions.”