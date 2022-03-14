NI adds high-current, high-voltage test capabilities with latest acquisition

US-based test equipment and virtual instrumentation supplier NI says it has closed the purchase of Heinzinger Automotive, the EV systems business of German firm Heinzinger Electronic, a developer of high-current and high-voltage power systems.

The acquisition expands NI’s portfolio of electrification, battery test and sustainable energy capabilities and, the company says, broadens its reach to customers. The US firm hopes that the combined capabilities of its flexible EV test platform with Heinzinger’s high-voltage power supply systems and expertise will help it optimize test performance and enable faster responses to changing test needs.

“We will continue to prioritize inorganic investments that strategically align to our business in order to accelerate growth,” said Eric Starkloff, NI president and CEO. “The addition of expertise and complementary capability from Heinzinger will help strengthen our systems offerings and expand our international footprint in the fast-growing area of electrification. Together, we remain committed to delivering value to our shared customers who are facing this once-in-a-career technology inflection.”

NI says that the focus of the acquisition and the acquisition of NH Research, which closed in Q4 2021, is to accelerate its ability to serve customers in high-growth EV applications.