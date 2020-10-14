Microvast introduces fast-charging power cell

Traction battery solution provider Microvast has unveiled a new NMC pouch power cell, the MpCO 17.5Ah, which it claims can be charged from 0% to 100% within 20 minutes thanks to 3C continuous ultra-fast-charging. The first prototype orders are being produced and will be delivered this month.

According to the company, the new cell presents European OEMs with several appealing characteristics that makes it an ideal choice for middle and heavy-duty vehicles. Not least because it fits the demanding charging profile of certain vehicle types, such as passenger car, commercial vehicle, special vehicle, port vehicles, trains and boats. It shortens the charging interval and the vehicle idling time, and thus greatly improves the operational efficiency.

It is also claimed to achieve 8,000 cycles, twice the cycle life of comparable cells currently on market, and it has been designed for consistent performance in extreme cold conditions. Microvast says it can integrate the MpCO 17.5Ah cells into its standard module and pack products.