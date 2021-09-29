Mercedes-Benz joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies as ACC partner

Mercedes-Benz has agreed to join Stellantis and TotalEnergies as a partner in the Automotive Cells Company (ACC), subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions. Following the German OEM’s entry, the partners have now committed to increasing the ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120GWh by 2030.

The ACC initiative – which was started in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies with support from the French, German and European authorities – aims to develop and produce battery cells and modules for EVs with a focus on safety, performance and competitiveness, while ensuring high-quality and low-carbon footprint.

Now, following the addition of Mercedes-Benz, an updated capacity plan will see the ACC mobilize an investment of more than €7bn (US$8.15bn), which will be supported by subsidies and financed by equity and debt.

“To have Mercedes-Benz join us as a new shareholder is a major milestone for ACC,” said Yann Vincent, ACC CEO. “Mercedes-Benz will bring a vote of confidence in our technology roadmap and product competitiveness that significantly strengthens ACC’s business potential and underpins our ambitious growth plans. This is our contribution to an electric and sustainable future.”

Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, added, “This new partnership allows us to secure supply, to take advantage of economies of scale, and to provide our customers with superior battery technology. With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe’s industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells.”