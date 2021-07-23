Mercedes-Benz acquires Yasa

German auto maker Mercedes-Benz has announced the acquisition of next-generation electric drive technology company Yasa. Following the acquisition, Yasa will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz and will develop ultra-high-performance e-motors for the German manufacturer, while retaining the Yasa brand, its team and facilities, and continuing to supply existing customers.

“We warmly welcome Yasa to Mercedes-Benz. Yasa’s impressive axial-flux technology allows future fully electric Mercedes-AMG performance cars to stay a step ahead of the competition. Thanks to electric motors with higher power density and continuous torque delivery we will redefine the future of driving performance,” said Philipp Schiemer, CEO, Mercedes-AMG and head of the Top End Vehicle Group.

Founded in 2009, the proprietary axial-flux electric motor from Yasa is a step-change from legacy radial electric motors. The patented e-motors are stated to deliver the greatest efficiencies and highest power densities in class with the smallest possible size and weight.

With 250 employees, Yasa will continue to operate from its headquarters and production facility in Oxford, UK. The technology company will further develop and pioneer electric drive solutions for the Mercedes-Benz AMG.EA electric-only platform, alongside acting as an innovation partner.

“Working with Mercedes-Benz since 2019, it was always clear that we shared the same commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and reshaping mobility for the electric age,” commented Chris Harris (top), CEO, Yasa.

“This acquisition is tremendously exciting because it gives Yasa technology the global scale and reach of Mercedes-Benz. Together, we have the opportunity to make Yasa the premier mark of excellence in electric motor technology, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and resetting the bar for electric driving experiences.”