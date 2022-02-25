Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Electric Powertrain Technologies

Marelli to supply inverter for BMW CE 04

Marelli has agreed to deliver its inverter technology to BMW for the new CE 04 electric scooter. Developed and produced in Marelli’s white room, the inverter is designed to optimize energy utilization and reuse, therefore maximizing performance and efficiency.

Hannes Prenn, president of Marelli’s vehicle electrification division, said, “Inverter technology is a key enabler to ensure efficient energy management in every electric vehicle. That’s why we continue to design advanced solutions in this field, both for four-wheels and two-wheels.”

The supplier’s inverter technology enables conversion from the DC power derived from batteries to three-phase AC electric power needed for the electric motor. The inverter for BMW’s CE 04 electric scooter application will deliver 43.5kW peak at nominal voltage of 145V, with full performance (300A RMS) in the 115-175V range.

Marelli developed the inverter software. The software is compliant with Autosar (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) standards and specifically customized for the diagnostic standards required by BMW. Functional safety requirements are compliant to ASIL B (Automotive Safety Integrity Level B) standard.

