Marelli and Punch form e-axle JV

Automotive supplier Marelli and driveline specialist Punch are to form a joint venture focused on e-axle development.

The JV – which will be majority owned by Marelli – is to center around a systems-based approach to creating optimized integrated e-axle solutions. The company will develop and assemble e-axle systems specifically for markets in Europe and the Americas.

The new enterprise, Marelli Electric Powertrain Strasbourg (France), will be headquartered at Punch’s site in Strasbourg, France, in close proximity to major European vehicle makers. The joint venture will have facilities for production, prototyping and testing on-site.

Marelli will supply electric motors and inverters including software for the e-axles, and Punch will contribute gearbox components and development as well as manufacturing expertise.

“Punch and Marelli’s strengths in the field of electric powertrains are a great match. The joint venture is an important milestone in Marelli’s e-mobility growth strategy,” said Hannes Prenn, EVP and CEO of Marelli’s Electric Powertrain business. “With this cooperation, we further expand our unique offering as a full system provider for electric powertrains, which is complemented by our thermal and battery management solutions.”

“Punch wants to be a major player for reducers as part of complete e-axles, representing one of the key components for electric mobility,” added Punch founder and CEO Guido Dumarey. “The partnership with Marelli is an enabler for us to accelerate and execute our long-term strategy from fossil to electric and ultimately clean hydrogen powertrain systems.”