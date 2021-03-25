Mahle Powertrain invests US$14.1m to expand portfolio

Mahle Powertrain is expanding its portfolio with an intensified focus on e-mobility. Aiming for further growth in 2021, the development service provider is investing €12m (US$14.1m) in the construction of five new testing and development facilities.

“Our portfolio includes electrification, the development of fuel cells, and solutions to support the use of hydrogen and alternative fuels in smart electrified combustion engines. We want to grow further in this area in particular,” explained Simon Reader, director of engineering, Mahle Powertrain.

The addition of a traction battery test center in Northampton this year will mark the next step in the company’s electric powertrain strategy. Equipped with a dedicated area for the construction of battery modules and three climatic chambers for testing complete battery packs, the new facility is expected to be available in the autumn for battery development and validation as well as for measuring and optimizing charging and discharging processes.

The company also plans to open a second test chamber at its Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Centre in Northampton, UK, this year. The chamber is designed for development and validation of electric vehicles under a wide range of climatic conditions and will be fitted with a four-wheel-drive chassis dyno and a battery emulator.

Development of further new Mahle Powertrain test facilities in Germany and the USA will focus on e-bike drives and the ongoing optimization of clean internal combustion engines.