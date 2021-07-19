Magnet-less motors for Indian mass-mobility market

Israel-based IRP Systems, a developer of powertrain solutions for e-mobility, has signed a strategic agreement with Sona Comstar, an Indian automotive component manufacturer, to jointly develop and commercialize magnet-less e-motors and controllers for the electric motorcycle and tricycle market.

Under the agreement, IRP will license its technology to Sona Comstar for manufacturing of the system exclusively in India, and expects to start mass production in 2023. The companies state that affordable and scalable e-powertrain solutions that can address the growing mass-market demand are at the epicenter of the electrification revolution. IRP says that its TrueDrive technology, implemented in magnet-less e-motors, should enable overall system cost reduction without compromising on performance.

“This is another step in IRP’s mission to lead the automotive ecosystem with innovative and sustainable technology. Our technology ensures not only cleaner air but also a more environmentally friendly production process and responsible use of natural resources. We are excited to partner with a global, leading player such as Sona Comstar to bring the product to the mass market,” said Moran Price, IRP Systems co-founder and CEO.

“We are excited with this partnership because it will help India reduce its dependence on imports of critical raw materials and is well-aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of an atmanirbhar Bharat (‘self-reliant India’). The system developed through this partnership will be an environmentally compatible and cost-effective solution that will ensure the security of natural resources by avoiding the use of rare earth elements,” added Kiran Deshmukh, CTO of Sona Comstar.