Electric Powertrain Technologies

Magna to build Ford F-150 Lightning battery enclosures

Magna has revealed that it will supply battery enclosures to Ford for its all-electric F-150 Lightning. The lightweight aluminum enclosure, which is designed to minimize mass, will house the truck’s high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors.

“Magna is proud to play a role in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning,” said John Farrell, president of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The shift toward electrification is significant for our industry, and it brings Magna many opportunities to leverage our extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing to meet those challenges.”

The F-150 Lightning battery enclosures will be the first built by Magna for Ford in the North American market. To ensure robustness, the aluminum extrusions and stampings will be assembled using a combination of laser hybrid and cold metal transfer (CMT) welding.

