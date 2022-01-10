Magna Powertrain says it is targeting 2025 for start of production of its EtelligentForce EV powertrain solution for four-wheel-drive pickup applications.

“EtelligentForce comes at a pivotal time, particularly in the North American auto industry where pickup trucks are at their height of popularity and one of the last segments to become fully electric,” said company president, Tom Rucker. “The beauty of this powerful BEV system is that it delivers the environmental benefits of an electric powertrain while maintaining the capability and utility of conventional three-quarter-ton and one-ton trucks. We are excited to be able to share these future-ready solutions with our stakeholders this year.”

The system utilizes the company’s eDrive motor system at the front and its eBeam electrified beam axle at the rear. Capable of towing up to 6,577kg, it is designed for high-payload vehicles and can provide a total peak power of up to 430kW – 250kW from the rear eBeam and 180kW from the front eDrive.

Magna notes that the eBeam replaces traditional beam axles, accommodating existing suspension and brake systems and avoiding the need for expensive redesign of existing truck platforms. The aim is to help manufacturers simplify the electrification of these vehicle segments.

“Our powertrain electrification capabilities and our deep expertise in the engineering and manufacturing of light truck products are what set Magna apart when it comes to understanding the truck market. EtelligentForce will enable businesses and consumers to put their trucks to work, whether on the construction site or en route to their favorite vacation destination – all while helping to reduce emissions,” added Rucker.

As the momentum toward vehicle electrification accelerates, Magna is also setting up a new EV center at its US headquarters in Troy, Michigan. A specialized team there will be dedicated to preparing the EtelligentForce solution for launch in the North American EV market from 2025, in addition to other EV products.