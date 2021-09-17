Lucid hits 520-mile EPA range as Air nears production

Lucid, which is gearing up for production of its Air EV, has secured a US EPA (Environment Protection Agency) range estimate of 520 miles for its Air Dream Edition range model, making it the longest-range EV rated by the agency.

The Air Dream Edition model is optimized for efficiency, with its 118kW/h battery mated to a 933hp drivetrain. The Air will also be available in Performance and Grand Touring versions, with 1,111hp and 800hp respectively. Both of these versions were also assessed by the EPA, with the Performance netting a 471-mile range and the tourer almost matching the Range with 516 miles.

“I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group.

“Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!”