Lotus to collaborate with Britishvolt on advanced EV technology

Lotus and battery cell expert Britishvolt have signed an MoU to collaborate on the research and development of new electric vehicle technology. The partnership will focus on the co-development of an innovative battery cell package – that offers fast charging, optimized energy density and weight reduction – to power the next generation of EVs from Lotus.

The collaboration with Britishvolt is another significant development in the ongoing transformation of Lotus. It follows a £100m (US$135m) investment by Lotus in its UK facilities, which includes manufacturing centers at Hethel for the Evija pure electric hypercar and Emira sports car.

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

Matt Windle, managing director at Lotus Cars, commented, “Lotus is delighted to be collaborating with Britishvolt to develop new battery cell technology to showcase the thrilling performance that a Lotus EV sports car can deliver.

“These are the first exciting steps on the journey towards an all-new electric sports car from Lotus, and yet another step towards the transformation towards sustainable, renewable electricity stored in batteries.”