Lithium-ion battery test center goes into operation in Germany

Fourteen months after groundbreaking, test institute ISP has inaugurated the first of two phases of its new battery test center (BTC) in Salzbergen, Germany. The project involved adding 5,200m2 to the existing facility and installing new test benches for EV battery analysis.

A virtual opening ceremony and guided tour on March 25 was attended by the Mayor of Salzbergen, Andreas Kaiser, district administrator Marc-André Burgdorf and member of the state parliament Christian Fühner.

As part of the event, the head of the BTC, Michael König, gave a detailed behind-the-scenes insight into the new facility. “On a floor space of more than 5,200m2 , approximately 70 tonnes of copper and aluminum have been installed in addition to the state-of-the-art equipment.”

Equipment in the central test stand hall enables functional, performance, durability and safety testing of lithium-ion batteries. Data from the company’s portfolio of 78 battery test rigs is collected in the control room and analyzed fully automatically.

“In addition, we can simulate any climatic region in the world in terms of temperature and humidity in our test chambers, the heart of our BTC,” added König. This enables practically any electrical load to be simulated.

Work is also underway on the next phase of the BTC: a test area for environmental, safety and abuse tests, which is scheduled to go into operation in mid-2022. The project not only expands ISP’s portfolio of testing facilities but also enables the company to take a more holistic approach to the development of energy storage systems.

“It is our largest single investment to date in a business field that is new to the company. This day is a special milestone for the company. We are convinced that the mobility of tomorrow will be largely battery-electric. With the new facility we are making a contribution to increasing sustainability and climate protection. Employees and the economy in the region will also benefit from the expansion of the company’s portfolio,” said Dr Tono Nasch, managing partner of ISP.