Electric Powertrain Technologies

Lincoln to debut its first EV in 2022

Lincoln says it will debut a fully electric vehicle in 2022, as the company takes its first step toward the electrification of its entire model range by 2030.

By the middle of the decade, the American manufacturer expects that half of its global volume will comprise zero-emissions vehicles. The moves toward complete electrification by 2030 comes as part of the company’s Ford+ plan and Ford Motor Company’s US$30bn investment in vehicle electrification by 2025.

A new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery-electric flexible architecture will enable the brand to deliver four fully electric vehicles. Upon its release, the vehicle will join the brand’s plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs.

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” commented Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight [Lincoln’s product philosophy] to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

