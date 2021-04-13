Leclanché releases high-energy 65Ah pouch cell for HD operations

Leclanché, a Swiss developer of energy storage systems, has released a new, high-energy 65Ah lithium-ion pouch cell to meet the demands of bus and truck manufacturers seeking increased range and operating time for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

The company states that its GL 65Ah G/NMC (graphite/nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cells are specially designed for energy intensive applications. They provide 10% more energy and feature a 10% increase in energy density (up to 515Wh/l) compared with the company’s 60Ah cell – all within the same size and weight.

Leclanché states that the cells use materials that allow for longer lifetime, high cycle life along with fast charge capability. This allows for extended range and 80% recharge in less than 30 minutes. The high volumetric density and high cycle stability make these cells well suited for heavy-duty (HD) applications such as buses and trucks.

“Our new GL 65 energy cell addresses the need for increased operating range and reduced charging time, without any increase in size or weight,” said Dr Hilmi Buqa, vice president, cell R&D, Leclanché.

“This cell uses state-of-the-art electrode designs forming the foundation of our upcoming automotive cell. Together with our 60Ah G/NMC cell, we can now provide a broader range of solutions to meet our clients’ needs and help them to continue innovating.”