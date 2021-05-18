Lamborghini reveals three-stage path to electrification

Stephan Winkelmann, the president and CEO of Lamborghini, has unveiled ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ (Toward Cor Tauri), a roadmap that outlines company plans for the decarbonization of future models. Furthermore, the company’s Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturing site will adopt a new approach to improve its facilities and environmental sustainability. Cor Tauri is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation and is said to represent Lamborghini’s move toward an electrified future.

Throughout the electrification process, Lamborghini says that it will continue to focus on identifying technologies and solutions that guarantee a high level of performance in its vehicles.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically changing world where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects,” commented Winkelmann.

“Our response is a plan with a 360° approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us toward a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA. Today’s promise, supported by the largest investment plan in the brand’s history, reinforces our deep dedication not only to our customers but also to our fans, our people and their families, as well as to the territory where the company was born in Emilia-Romagna and to Made in Italy excellence.”

The Italian manufacturer’s roadmap will comprise three phases, the first being a celebration of the combustion engine running from 2021 until 2022. Lamborghini will develop combustion engines for vehicles that pay homage to the brand’s history and its iconic past, alongside two new V12 cars set to be announced this year.

Then, a hybrid transition will begin, with the planned launch of a hybrid series production car in 2023 and an electrified range by the end of 2024. The company’s engineers and technicians will focus on the development of lightweight carbon-fiber materials to combat the increased weight of vehicles due to battery packs and other equipment needed for electrification. An internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO 2 emissions by 50% by the beginning of 2025. Over four years, more than US$1.8bn will be allocated for the project, the largest investment in the company’s history.

Last, from 2025 onward, Lamborghini plans to release its first fully electric vehicle, with the rollout of other EV models accelerating through the second half of the decade.