Kia reveals PHEV packaging

Kia Motors has released a cutaway image showing the packaging of its latest, three-row, seven-seat Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid, which it claims maximizes passenger and load space.

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, producing up to 180ps and 265Nm torque. This is supplemented by an electric motor, producing 67kW and 304Nm torque. Combined, the powertrain offers up to 265ps and 350Nm torque.

The electric motor is mounted between the engine and transmission, enabled by the compact packaging of the downsized turbocharged engine. Meanwhile, the car’s 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack is located beneath the driver and front passenger seats. The battery pack is sandwiched between the cabin floor and the underfloor. In the Sorento’s all-wheel drive configuration, the ‘saddle-shaped’ battery pack lays over the top of the prop shaft. According to Kia, this layout means the battery pack doesn’t intrude on the cabin or cargo space.

The battery pack features an independent water-cooling system for optimal heat management and efficiency. The self-contained cooling system enables the battery pack to regulate its temperature effectively in its confined location.

The 67-liter fuel tank is located beneath the floor underneath the second row of seats, while the 3.3kW onboard charger is situated beneath the cargo floor. The location of these components means third-row passengers still enjoy plenty of legroom and a comfortable seating position, while cargo space is still generous.