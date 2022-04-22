Kempower and Virta partner to accelerate fast charger rollout in Europe

Finnish companies Kempower, which manufactures DC fast chargers, and Virta, which develops electric vehicle charging platforms in Europe, have formed a partnership, stating that combining their offerings will help them meet the acute demand for fast charging in a quick and scalable manner.

Virta’s smart charging platform enables public and private players to run and monetize their fast-charging services for EV drivers. As part of its new collaboration with Kempower, the company will provide Kempower’s DC fast chargers to its customers in European markets. The first fast-charging hubs featuring these chargers will be installed for Virta customers in Sweden and Finland during the summer, followed by France, Germany and the UK later this year.

“We’re excited to join forces with Virta to bring our scalable, modular and user-friendly fast charging solutions to EV drivers across Europe. It’s also great to work with another Finnish technology company to support the growth and success of both businesses,” said Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Kempower.

With local supply chains and production in Finland, Kempower and Virta are strategically positioned for the Nordic and European electric vehicle markets, which they say enables smooth delivery, commissioning and operations for customers.

“We chose Kempower as our partner because of its unique DC fast-charging solution and the high quality of its products. Pairing our smart charging platform with Kempower’s chargers will provide charging hub operators with outstanding flexibility and scalability, enabling a fast launch of operations and easy expansion of charging capacity to meet future demand. The growth of EV sales in Europe requires the urgent installation of more extensive fast charging services – we’re ready to answer the challenge via this collaboration,” added Jussi Palola, CEO of Virta.