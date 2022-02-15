Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»John Deere to acquire majority ownership in WRC battery supplier Kreisel Electric
Electric Powertrain Technologies

John Deere to acquire majority ownership in WRC battery supplier Kreisel Electric

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Kreisel Electric, developer of the Skoda Kreisel RE-X1 electric rally car and supplier of batteries to both the World Rally Championship (WRC) and World Rallycross Championship (WRX), is to be acquired by John Deere, the USA-based agricultural and construction machinery manufacturer.

Kreisel has focused on the development of immersion-cooled electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications. It currently supplies batteries to multiple end markets, including commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, marine, e-motorsports, and other high-performance applications.

John Deere states that it sees demand growing for batteries as a sole- or hybrid-propulsion system for off-highway vehicles. The company foresees that some products in its portfolio such as turf equipment, compact utility tractors, small tractors, compact construction, and some road building equipment could rely solely on batteries as a primary power source.

The majority investment in Kreisel Electric will enable Deere to integrate vehicle and powertrain designs around high-density battery packs while leveraging Kreisel’s charging technology to build out infrastructure required for customer adoption.

“Kreisel’s battery technology can be applied across the broad portfolio of Deere products, and Kreisel’s in-market experience will benefit Deere as we ramp up our battery-electric vehicle portfolio. Deere will provide the expertise, global footprint, and funding to enable Kreisel to continue its fast growth in core markets,” said Pierre Guyot, SVP, John Deere Power Systems.

“This is an opportunity to invest in a company with unique technology that’s designed for the demanding conditions where Deere customers work.

“Furthermore, building an electrified portfolio is key to John Deere’s sustainability goal of pursuing new technologies that reduce the environmental impact of new products and work toward zero emissions propulsion systems on equipment, while increasing our customers’ efficiency and productivity.”

Kreisel Electric will retain its employees, brand name and trademark, and continue to operate from its current location in Austria to serve existing and new customers.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.