JBXE Racing and Lotus Engineering agree technical partnership

JBXE Racing has named Lotus Engineering as a technical partner to support its Extreme E team. Lotus will work collaboratively with JBXE to promote vehicle electrification and highlight important solutions to protect the planet.

Founded by 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, the JBXE Racing team will see Button and the experienced Scandinavian Touring Car race winner, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky, drive in the Desert X Prix season opener of the Extreme E Championship in Saudi Arabia on April 3 and 4 this year.

“Lotus is a great British brand that is inextricably linked to motorsport, so we are delighted to welcome Lotus Engineering to JBXE,” commented Button. “Extreme E is a unique and exciting formula, full of world firsts and challenges, and to announce that a brand such as Lotus Engineering is coming on this journey with us is a proud moment for myself and the team. We are very excited about our new technical partnership and can’t wait to show what we can do in the first race this weekend.”

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, added, “We are on the cusp of an exciting new era of electrified motorsport, and we’re delighted to support the JBXE team as technical partner. The complex technicalities of EV racing present a fascinating challenge, and using our learning from more than a decade of electrifying sports cars – most recently with the Lotus Evija hypercar – we can bring valuable knowledge to the team.”