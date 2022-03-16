Jaguar Land Rover selects Proventia for electric vehicle R&D center

Finnish testing specialist Proventia is to equip a dedicated electric vehicle R&D and testing center for Jaguar Land Rover.

“We are truly proud that Jaguar Land Rover has shown its trust in Finnish engineering expertise and selected us as its testing technology supplier. This selection is an indication of the competitiveness of our products and services in the R&D of electric car technologies. We believe that as a result of electrification and the development of related new technologies, we will continue to receive orders from the automotive industry,” said Jari Lotvonen, president and CEO of Proventia.

In recent years, Proventia has invested significantly in technologies for the electric vehicle and machine industries. The company’s test solutions for EVs are designed and manufactured at its plant in Oulu, Finland.