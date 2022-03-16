Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Jaguar Land Rover selects Proventia for electric vehicle R&D center
Facility Developments

Jaguar Land Rover selects Proventia for electric vehicle R&D center

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Finnish testing specialist Proventia is to equip a dedicated electric vehicle R&D and testing center for Jaguar Land Rover.

“We are truly proud that Jaguar Land Rover has shown its trust in Finnish engineering expertise and selected us as its testing technology supplier. This selection is an indication of the competitiveness of our products and services in the R&D of electric car technologies. We believe that as a result of electrification and the development of related new technologies, we will continue to receive orders from the automotive industry,” said Jari Lotvonen, president and CEO of Proventia.

In recent years, Proventia has invested significantly in technologies for the electric vehicle and machine industries. The company’s test solutions for EVs are designed and manufactured at its plant in Oulu, Finland.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.