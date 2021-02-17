Jaguar and Land Rover to offer fully electric variants of all models by 2030

Dubbed the Reimagine plan, Jaguar and Land Rover aim to offer fully electrified versions of all models by 2030, with the OEM predicting that by this time 100% of Jaguar sales, and an estimated 60% of Land Rover sales, will be zero-emission variants.

Over the next five years, Land Rover is planning to introduce six all-electric models under the Range Rover, Discovery and Defender nameplates, with the first variant expected to arrive in 2024. For these future vehicles, Land Rover will deploy its flex MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) and deliver electrified ICE and fully electric variants. Furthermore, the company is set to use a pure electric biased EMA (Electric Modular Architecture) to support upcoming electrified ICE.

Alongside this, and while retaining its nameplate, Jaguar hopes to emerge as a purely electric luxury brand, bringing with it a new portfolio of vehicles by the middle of the decade. Subsequently, forthcoming Jaguar models will be built on purely electric architectures only.

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its entire supply infrastructure by 2039, with preparations being made to adopt fuel cell power as the hydrogen economy matures. It states that development of this technology is currently underway, and prototypes are expected to arrive in the UK within the next year.

Furthermore, as part of the Reimagine initiative, the company is aiming to increase production efficiency by consolidating the number of platforms and models produced at each plant, helping to rationalize sourcing and accelerate investments within the local circular economy supply chains.

In manufacturing terms, this means JLR will retain the use of its facilities in the UK and around the world. The plant in Solihull, West Midlands, UK, will be used to manufacture the MLA architecture, and also the Jaguar electric platforms of the future.

So far, JLR says it has committed around £2.5bn (US$3.5bn) for annual investments that will include EV technology, connected services and data-centric technologies.