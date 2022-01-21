IonQ and Hyundai to deploy quantum computing in next-gen battery development

Trapped-ion quantum computing company IonQ and Hyundai Motor Company have agreed to partner on the development of new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithms to study lithium compounds and their chemical reactions involved in battery chemistry. The venture pairs IonQ’s expertise in quantum computing and Hyundai’s expertise in lithium batteries.

IonQ and Hyundai hope to lay the foundation to create better quality batteries by more precisely simulating and controlling chemical reactions. The companies believe the research has the potential to lead to new types of source material that will save development time, cost and effort in future.

“This creative collaboration with IonQ is expected to provide innovation in the development of basic materials in virtual space for various parts of the future mobility,” said TaeWon Lim, executive vice president and head of materials research and engineering center at Hyundai Motor Group. “We’re excited to step into the upcoming quantum era and take advantage of the opportunities that await with more effective battery power.”