Intelligent battery system launched

What is being claimed as the world’s first ‘intelligent’ electric vehicle battery has been launched by European EV battery producer InoBat Auto. According to company co-founder and CEO Marian Bocek, the battery has been developed with a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and high throughput (HTP) technology.

InoBat states that this approach to battery production has enabled it to create batteries more quickly and efficiently, while delivering an increase in operational range for current best-in-class electric vehicles of almost 20%. Furthermore, its batteries have a reduced dependence on cobalt, in addition boosting energy density to a goal of 330Wh/kg and 1,000Wh/I by the end of 2023.

The company says it is currently developing an AI-driven battery research center and production line in Voderady, Slovakia, which will begin producing its first batteries in 2021. It is also progressing plans to build a 10GWh gigafactory with the potential to provide 240,000 EVs with batteries in 2025.