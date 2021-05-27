Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Integral e-Drive launches off-the-shelf high-power-density motors

As part of a self-declared mission to make high-performance electric drives more accessible, UK-based Integral e-Drive has launched a family of three high-power-density e-machines available off the shelf and in single sample quantities.

Based closely on series production units, the motors are manufactured to automotive quality standards at the company’s recently opened Milton Keynes facility. Integral says the CTSM242 family combines power outputs of up to 400kW and torque of 520Nm in a compact package with a mass of <30kg and a maximum speed of 15,000rpm, claimed to make them the highest-performing off-the-shelf machines on the market.

Integral e-Drive notes that while it has acquired a substantial share of premium racing and hypercar markets, following investment in in-house manufacturing processes it hopes to make its technology accessible to higher-volume applications. The company claims that although the CTSM242 can be matched with third-party inverters, it can offer unparalleled efficiency and control dynamics when coupled with Integral Powertrain’s SiC high-performance inverter (MCU).

“The CTSM242 is enabling clients to access world-class power density and efficiency manufactured to automotive quality standards from our new production facility,” said Andy Cross, CTO at the company. “Our scalable core technology platforms enable us to match precisely our clients’ requirements, but for some it is important to get up and running quickly and at minimum cost before any optimization phase. In these cases, this standard off-the-shelf product is extremely attractive.”

