Hyundai selects BorgWarner to supply integrated drive module for EVs

Hyundai Motor Group has selected BorgWarner to supply an integrated drive module (iDM) for the power electric system in its upcoming A-segment EV production program, which is expected to begin mid-way through 2023.

BorgWarner’s system consists of a state-of-the-art electric motor, gearbox and integrated power electronics, and the components manufacturer expects that the iDM will support OEMs in producing vehicles with reduced emissions output.

“We have enjoyed nearly two decades of partnership with the Hyundai Motor Group and couldn’t be more excited about this next step – working on our first electrification project together,” commented Stefan Demmerle, president and general manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “I am especially enthusiastic about the fact that this is the first iDM product combining the portfolios of BorgWarner and legacy Delphi Technologies after the acquisition, reaping the benefits of the two organizations.”

Designed, developed and manufactured by BorgWarner, the high-performance iDM146 system is capable of operating at 400V and can output a peak power of 135kW. An advanced transmission offers smooth and quiet operation, while the electric motor uses High Voltage Hairpin technology to deliver high-performance characteristics.

Overall, the weight and space of the drive system has been reduced by integrating the gearbox, 400V silicon inverter and motor with a compact, 146mm stator outer diameter. The iDM146 can be offered as a scalable and modular inverter design, enabling the system to be customized to suit a wide range of layouts and customer requirements.