Hitachi and REE Automotive partner on EV development

Hitachi America and REE Automotive have formed a strategic agreement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) across the entire EV value chain, including enabling EV manufacturing at scale, delivering commercial vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management, and providing comprehensive digital fleet management and operations for full visibility across EV fleets as organizations transition over the next decade.

The companies says they will accelerate the development of advanced digital solutions for REE customers by co-creating a highly scalable Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform, which will enable next-generation connected commercial EVs. Leveraging Hitachi’s Lumada data platform and REE’s platform modularity and horizontal business strategy, the companies aim to bring to market a truly modular, smart EV solution to serve all segments, including delivery, logistics and mobility-as-a-service.

“We are excited to partner with REE to help accelerate the transition to EVs globally,” said Hicham Abdessamad, chairman and CEO, Hitachi America. “Hitachi is deeply committed to sustainability, and with our long history of innovation in energy, mobility, manufacturing and digital, together with REE’s transformative, innovative approach to EV and autonomous vehicles (AV), we are well positioned to accelerate and ease the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles at scale, a mission that we both share.”

Through the partnership, Hitachi and REE are committed to bringing data-driven, scalable, sustainable electric vehicle, commercial mobility solutions to market that deliver value while helping to achieve carbon emissions goals.

“This alliance with Hitachi comes at an ideal time for REE as we value their best-in-class innovation and experience in data science and analytics, enabling us to provide a complete solution to our customers,” added REE co-founder and CEO Daniel Barel.

“With Hitachi’s innovation and invaluable expertise in EV and digital technologies, REE is primed to build on our early leadership position as the leading e-mobility platform across the globe. In addition, Hitachi is a well-known and respected player in the automotive, energy and digital industry which can drive customer orders, and we are looking forward to benefiting from their extensive sales network and relationships.”