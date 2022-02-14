Hexagon Purus to supply battery packs for Hino trucks

Hexagon Purus has signed a long-term binding letter of intent (LOI) with Hino Motors Manufacturing USA to provide battery packs for multiple Hino truck platforms. Serial production is planned from 2024.

Already a development partner on Hino’s Project Z Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) program, Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 ahead of serial production covering Hino’s Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks.

“We are committed to a very aggressive road map for achieving CO2 emissions reductions,” said Glenn Ellis, senior VP of customer experience at Hexagon Purus. “Project Z’s focus is on providing sustainable, next-generation commercial mobility that delivers a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions in commercial trucks. This includes shifting to electrification with battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles [FCEVs].

“In Project Z, Hexagon Purus is a like-minded partner that has worked side-by-side with Team Hino to deliver a sustainable, low-cost product line-up that meets the needs of our customers as our industry moves forward to zero-emission vehicles.”

“Commercial trucks use the most fuel and produce the most emissions in the transportation sector, accounting for more than 40% of all road freight emissions,” commented Todd Sloan, EVP of systems at Hexagon Purus. “The mass adoption of zero-emission battery and fuel cell electric trucks among fleets will be key to decarbonizing the sector.

“Hino’s move to serial production will accelerate the green shift in commercial transportation, and Hexagon Purus is proud to be a part of this transition,” he added.