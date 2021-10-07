GM looks to secure SiC supply chain

General Motors and semiconductor specialist Wolfspeed have signed a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. GM hopes that Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable it to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its expanding EV portfolio.

As a part of the agreement, GM will participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program (WS AoSP), which is intended to secure domestic, sustainable and scalable materials for EV production.

“Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain.

“Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future.”

The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, set to be the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility. Launching in early 2022, the plant will dramatically expand capacity for the company’s silicon carbide technologies.